Brookridge Heights Executive Director receives ESGR Patriot Award

Jennifer Huetter and the Guardsman who nominated her for the award
Jennifer Huetter and the Guardsman who nominated her for the award(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There was a surprise for the Executive Director at Brookridge Heights in Marquette Friday. Jennifer Huetter, was shocked and emotional Friday afternoon when she was presented with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriot Award.

Adam Lund, a National Guardsman who nominated Huetter, spoke to the staff at Brookridge about Huetter’s support while Lund was deployed. He says Huetter went above and beyond, even checking in on his wife, delivering holiday gifts and bonuses.

“I had no idea this was coming, I’m a little bit speechless, but certainly it’s a very big honor we are very proud of Adam’s deployment overseas and it meant a lot for us to be able to support him that way and to be able to support his family,” Huetter said.

Previously the dining room at Brookridge was renamed the Veterans Memorial Dining Room. The assisted living facility also holds ceremonies for Veteran’s and Memorial Day each year.

