A Seasonable Saturday, the Warmup Begins Sunday
With Spring-like Weather into Next Week
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Saturday: Sunny west and south, becoming sunny north and east
Highs: 20s to 30 north and east, 30s south and west
Sunday: Sunny with some clouds, warmer, especially western sections
Highs: 40s west, 30s east
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild
Highs: 40s to around 50, warmest west, coolest near the Great Lakes
Tuesday: Sunshine filtered by some clouds, warm
Highs: 50s west, near 40 into the 40s east
Some rain is expected on Wednesday with temperatures trending colder on Thursday.
