A Seasonable Saturday, the Warmup Begins Sunday

Saturday: Sunny west and south, becoming sunny north and east

Highs: 20s to 30 north and east, 30s south and west

Sunday: Sunny with some clouds, warmer, especially western sections

Highs: 40s west, 30s east

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild

Highs: 40s to around 50, warmest west, coolest near the Great Lakes

Tuesday: Sunshine filtered by some clouds, warm

Highs: 50s west, near 40 into the 40s east

Some rain is expected on Wednesday with temperatures trending colder on Thursday.

