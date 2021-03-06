Advertisement

A Seasonable Saturday, the Warmup Begins Sunday

With Spring-like Weather into Next Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Saturday: Sunny west and south, becoming sunny north and east

Highs: 20s to 30 north and east, 30s south and west

Sunday: Sunny with some clouds, warmer, especially western sections

Highs: 40s west, 30s east

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and mild

Highs: 40s to around 50, warmest west, coolest near the Great Lakes

Tuesday: Sunshine filtered by some clouds, warm

Highs: 50s west, near 40 into the 40s east

Some rain is expected on Wednesday with temperatures trending colder on Thursday.

