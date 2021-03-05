Women’s History Month: How the Women’s Center is continuing to serve Marquette, Alger counties

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For more than 45 years, the Women’s Center in Marquette has been serving the Marquette and Alger County communities.

It’s mission: protect, educate, advocate, council, and empower not just women, but anyone.

“We have contracts with the State of Michigan to provide support services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and we also have a transitional support of housing program for those survivors as well,” Executive Director, Beth Casady, said.

To do this, the center has programs like crisis counseling, education in the schools, a 24/7 support line, and court assistance.

“If someone’s going to trial, we support them through that,” Casady said.

However, for those in need of getting out of dangerous living situations, the Women’s Center also provides housing assistance and shelter.

“We deal with people of all walks of life, but primarily the people in our shelter are the ones who have no place else to go,” Casady said.

And if you’re interested in volunteering, “We have a sexual assault response team in both Alger and Marquette County. We’re always looking for people to come in and maybe cook a meal at the shelter,” she said.

But one of the most important ways of helping the shelter - getting the word out and telling the community about its programs.

To learn more about the Women’s Center, visit its website. If you’re in need of support, you can call the 24/7 support line at 906-482-4357.

