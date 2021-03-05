Advertisement

Two rival U.P. high schools set to compete in Alger County Quiz Bowl

For public viewing and interaction, the Quiz Bowl will stream on Roam Media’s Facebook page the following day, March 17th, at 7pm.
Munising and Superior Central high school Quiz Bowl teams will compete on March 16th.
Munising and Superior Central high school Quiz Bowl teams will compete on March 16th.
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Quiz Bowl teams from Munising and Superior Central High Schools will go head to head in a Quiz Bowl competition, hosted by Roam Media in Munising.

The academic competition will take place at Gallery Coffee in Munising on March 16th, with invite-only spectators.

Roam’s Digital Media Director, Brice Burge, says they anticipate a tough match.

“With sports coming back, bands being able to play, we knew that academic teams needed to have a focus,” says Burge. “Alger County academic teams are severely underrated. We gotta celebrate what they can do in the normalcy of life in the struggles of the pandemic.”

Burge says they are getting new buzzers for the competition, and a trophy for the winner.

The original High School Quiz Bowl, hosted by WNMU, is canceled this year because of the pandemic. Burge says they did contact WNMU to ask for permission to host one in Alger County. He says they have been great to work with.

The Alger County Quiz Bowl is sponsored by Deployed Technology and other local sponsors.

