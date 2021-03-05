Advertisement

Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe helps support Gwinn Area Community Fund

By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - During the first Friday of every month, Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe donates 15% of the days’ sales to the Gwinn Area Community Fund. This fund provides Gwinn High School students with college scholarships.

Both Marquette and Gwinn Towners’ locations are participating.

Katie Bonzer, an owner and chocolatier of Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe, says the chance to get involved came from patrons visiting the shop.

“When they said that it was towards scholarships, that was huge for us because I know Gwinn pushes really hard. Their counselors do a really good job of trying to make sure every kid has the opportunity to go to college,” says Bonzer. “Having more sponsorships in our area is huge to us, because college is going to make or break a lot of the kids.”

Bonzer says they are always looking for more sponsors to match their monthly donations.

