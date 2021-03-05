Taco Bell coming to Ishpeming, construction to begin this summer

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction is expected to begin this summer on a Taco Bell restaurant in Ishpeming. Thursday night the Ishpeming City Council approved a contract for OHM Advisors out of Hancock to do material testing and construction services work on the proposed Taco Bell.

The site would be near the Magnuson Hotel in Ishpeming off of US-41. The estimated cost of the work is a little more than $6,000. The work deals with where the construction would connect to Ishpeming City property.

“This is a first and a small project to give OHM and opportunity to demonstrate their ability to do work in Ishpeming, so this is a contract to an engineer to operate on behalf of the city to ensure that they are doing those touch points to city property correctly,” said Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini.

After the discussion at the meeting, it isn’t clear if this will be a new Taco Bell or if the one from Marquette Township is relocating.

