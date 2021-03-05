Senior care centers in Iron County open for visits

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents in the Iron River Care Center can once again see their family members and friends, in person.

“It has been heartwarming and exciting. The best part of it is to see our residents, who have waited way too long to be reunited with family,” said the center’s owner and administrator, Benjamin Friedman.

He says the facility is doing it in a safe way, meaning each visitor must show a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before the visit, or a take rapid test when they get to the facility. Social distancing guidelines are also being followed.

“They do need to keep that 6-feet of distance, they do need to wear mask, and they do need to be screened for any symptoms of sickness,” he explained.

But Friedman says these rules are to keep staff and residents safe, as the center has not had a positive COVID-19 case since October 2020.

In Crystal Falls, the Iron County Medical Care Facility (ICMCF) is also in the same boat, allowing visitors inside.

“We’re opening up a little bit, and it’s making a huge different to the residents,” said Craig Jestila, the ICMCF administrator.

Jestila says much of the reason for this next step is because many of the residents and staff have been fully vaccinated.

“It is an uplifting feeling for everybody,” he added.

All visits, in both facilities, must be scheduled ahead of time, by calling the centers.

