Northerly Winds Continue into Saturday
With a Turn in Winds to the South on Sunday
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Friday: Sunny, some early clouds over parts of the north, brisk northerly winds eastern sections
Highs: 20s to 30 north-central and east, 30s to 40 west and south
Saturday: Sunny, early clouds and flurries north
Highs: 20s north and east, 30s south and west
Sunday: Warmer, sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: 40s west, 30s east
Monday: Springlike, mostly sunny
Highs: 30s to around 40 east, 40s to 50s west
Warm weather will continue through much of next week with a chance of some rain on Wednesday.
