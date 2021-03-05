Northerly Winds Continue into Saturday

Friday: Sunny, some early clouds over parts of the north, brisk northerly winds eastern sections

Highs: 20s to 30 north-central and east, 30s to 40 west and south

Saturday: Sunny, early clouds and flurries north

Highs: 20s north and east, 30s south and west

Sunday: Warmer, sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: 40s west, 30s east

Monday: Springlike, mostly sunny

Highs: 30s to around 40 east, 40s to 50s west

Warm weather will continue through much of next week with a chance of some rain on Wednesday.

