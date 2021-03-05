Advertisement

NMU Food Pantry receives $5,400 worth of food, funded by new ‘share your dining dollars’ program

‘Share your dining dollars’ gives NMU students the chance to donate the leftover money from their meal plans to the Food Pantry.
NMU Food Pantry logo
NMU Food Pantry logo(NMU Food Pantry)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Food Pantry, which started in 2017, provides food, clothing, and hygiene items to Northern Michigan University-affiliated community residents.

The new “share your dining dollars” program gives NMU students the chance to donate the leftover money from their meal plans at the end of the year to the food pantry.

About 130 students donated their remaining dollars last semester, amounting to $5,400.

An intern at the NMU Food Pantry says the new shipment will allow them to provide food for the rest of the semester.

“We have about 300 visits to the food pantry each month. Some people do come and get a week’s worth of food, some people just come get a few essentials,” says Intern Tyler Davis. “But that’s just what we’re here for, we’re here to lift off that burden from them, whatever it might be.”

To make a donation to the NMU Food Pantry, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Greg Trick.
Veteran TV6 news anchor announces retirement
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Calumet youth hockey tournament identified as possible ‘COVID-19 super-spreader event’
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, others respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Marquette Branch Prison.
Michigan State Police investigate two stabbings of corrections personnel at Marquette Branch Prison
A photo of a Michigan black bear. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Michigan DNR warns about black bears waking from hibernation

Latest News

Come and pet some dogs, you know you want to.
Copper Country Humane Society resumes dog walking
Every first Friday of the month, Towners will donate 15% of the days' sales to GACF.
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe helps support Gwinn Area Community Fund
"Conflict and Resolve" exhibit at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center at Northern Michigan...
NMU’s Beaumier Center reopens on limited basis Monday
An employee sanitizes a table at Jeffrey's Restaurant.
Restaurants struggle to find workers as indoor capacity increases
FILE. Women's Center in Marquette.
Women’s History Month: How the Women’s Center is continuing to serve Marquette, Alger counties