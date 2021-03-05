NMU Food Pantry receives $5,400 worth of food, funded by new ‘share your dining dollars’ program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Food Pantry, which started in 2017, provides food, clothing, and hygiene items to Northern Michigan University-affiliated community residents.

The new “share your dining dollars” program gives NMU students the chance to donate the leftover money from their meal plans at the end of the year to the food pantry.

About 130 students donated their remaining dollars last semester, amounting to $5,400.

An intern at the NMU Food Pantry says the new shipment will allow them to provide food for the rest of the semester.

“We have about 300 visits to the food pantry each month. Some people do come and get a week’s worth of food, some people just come get a few essentials,” says Intern Tyler Davis. “But that’s just what we’re here for, we’re here to lift off that burden from them, whatever it might be.”

To make a donation to the NMU Food Pantry, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.