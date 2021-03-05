Advertisement

Michigan DNR seeks public input on final design for Eagle Harbor State Harbor

Eagle Harbor, a designated state harbor of refuge, is situated off M-26, between Eagle River and Copper Harbor, and features three transient, and three seasonal broad-side, slips with available electric and water utilities.
This image shows some of the infrastructure at the Eagle Harbor State Harbor in Keweenaw County.
This image shows some of the infrastructure at the Eagle Harbor State Harbor in Keweenaw County.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - A 15-day, public comment period was opened Friday by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on a recommended design concept for improving the mooring facilities at Eagle Harbor State Harbor.

In August 2019, the DNR held an open house to showcase three development concepts being considered to replace infrastructure at the state harbor at Eagle Harbor. Major improvements at the site have been minimal since 1976.

Eagle Harbor, a designated state harbor of refuge, is situated off M-26, between Eagle River and Copper Harbor, and features three transient, and three seasonal broad-side, slips with available electric and water utilities. The harbor also includes public restrooms, showers and a popular boating access site on Lake Superior.

“This planning and design effort is taking place in response to the aging infrastructure at the harbor,” said Eric Cadeau, an Upper Peninsula regional field planner with the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division. “The study of options and review of public comments have provided key insights to the community’s preferences in the development of infrastructure improvements.”

Process

To reach the design recommendation for harbor improvements, an engineering study evaluated three potential options for development. The cost to study those options totaled about $95,000, supported by the state’s Waterways Program Fund, which is a restricted fund derived from boat registration fees and Michigan marine fuel tax for the construction, operation and maintenance of public recreational boating facilities.

Public comments from the DNR’s August 2019 open house provided additional input.

After reviewing this information, the local DNR project team made a recommendation to the DNR Parks and Recreation Division administration, and the project was approved, with $1 million allocated from the capital project budget for the harbor improvements, which was supported by the Michigan State Waterways Commission.

Total planning, design and construction costs are estimated at roughly $1.6 million, which is being funded through the Michigan State Waterways Fund, with additional money provided through a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Boating Infrastructure Grant Program. The DNR consulted with Eagle Harbor Township officials to confirm support for the recommended development option for the harbor.

Additional input is now being solicited from the general public through the 15-day public comment period, which expires March 19. To submit your comments, send email to CadeauE@michigan.gov.

“We encourage boaters, day users and the community to participate, along with the public at large in this second public input session to help shape future development of the harbor,” said Bob Wild, unit supervisor for Fort Wilkins Historic State Park and Eagle Harbor State Harbor. “We are eager for members of the public to share their concerns, confirmations or other comments on the recommended development option.”

Improvements

Features of the recommended development option include:

  • Rehabilitation of existing broadside docks to include new fenders and water and electric (20/30/50 amp) utilities for transient boaters.
  • A new section of seawall with fixed finger piers, including water and electric (20/30/50 amp) utilities and gravel parking for seasonal boaters.
  • Dredging to support navigational depths.
  • Rehabilitation of existing harbor comfort station, including aesthetic upgrades, accessible restrooms and a new drain field.
  • Accessible sidewalks, parking and finger pier or piers.
  • Existing gravel roads and turf parking will be maintained.
  • Targeted shoreline armoring.

Those who would like to review the recommended development concept and contribute comments can visit the DNR’s public comment request page. Design of the improvements will continue throughout the rest of the year, with construction planned for 2022.

For more information on boating in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Boating.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Greg Trick.
Veteran TV6 news anchor announces retirement
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Calumet youth hockey tournament identified as possible ‘COVID-19 super-spreader event’
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
A photo of a Michigan black bear. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Michigan DNR warns about black bears waking from hibernation
Marquette Branch Prison.
Michigan State Police investigate two stabbings of corrections personnel at Marquette Branch Prison

Latest News

Marquette casting call graphic.
Casting call: Paid extras sought for shooting of Comedy TV series in Marquette
Pictured is the Iditarod Willow Restart in 2019. The 49th Iditarod race will look different...
Iditarod 2021: How to watch
Jeffrey's Restaurant in Marquette uses places markers to adhere to the 50% capacity rule on...
Indoor dining capacity expands, restrictions still in place
Michigan bars and restaurants are set to extend their capacity and curfews today in Michigan.
LIVE at Jeffrey's