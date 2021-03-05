Marquette County courts revise restrictions, trial plans

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The courts in Marquette County have announced updated restrictions and trial plans.

The courts have received approval from the State Court Administrative Office and the Marquette County Health Department to resume jury trials. All courts will begin conducting jury trials in May. Times and other details will be addressed individually with the involved parties and their attorneys.

Beginning immediately, courts will have a hybrid approach for court hearings. While video conferencing will still be used, in-person hearings will happen for some cases.

For all case types, parties involved and their attorneys will be permitted to appear in person, but are not required to unless directed to do so by the presiding judge. The individual courts will develop rules about which cases require in-person attendance and will address those cases specifically.

Except by specific direction by presiding judge or referee, no one other than the parties involved and their attorneys will be allowed in the courtroom. Witnesses and interested members of the public will still appear via Zoom video conference.

If you have specific questions about your case, please contact the court assigned to the case.

The Marquette County courts encourage electronic options for filing documents or making payments. However, individuals wishing to conduct business in-person may contact the clerk for the court needed to schedule an appointment:

District Court: 906-225-8235

Circuit Court: 906-226-8330

Juvenile/Probate court: 906-225-8300

