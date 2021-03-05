Madgoodies Studios in Marquette prepares for pop-up sale Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local artist is teaming up with another business for a pop-up sale Saturday March 6. Madgoodies Studio in Marquette deals in handcrafted jewelry and art inspired by the U.P.

Saturday they’re hosting a sale at their shop in downtown Marquette. Shailah’s Flower Garden will be on hand as well. They make locally grown wreaths and flower arrangements.

“I’m so stoked, I can’t wait, also it brings life back to the shop, it feels a little bit different but I can’t wait it will hopefully bring people in, bring life to the shop and the town and you get to support local artists,” said Madeline Goodman, Madgoodies Studio Owner.

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Madgoodies Studio is near the corner of Ohio and Third Street.

