Lawrence pulls away late to defeat Finlandia Hockey

APPLETON, Wisc. (WLUC) - It was a hard-fought effort as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (1-6, 1-6 NCHA) lost 4-1 to Lawrence (3-4, 3-4 NCHA), Thursday night at the Appleton Ice Center.

Lawrence came out aggressive getting two goals in the first 10 minutes of the game. With 5:41 left, freshman Cameron Conover blasted a shot that was saved at the last minute. A few minutes later, Finlandia fired three point blank shots that were somehow saved.

Sophomore Ben Kelsch made several great stops to keep the Lions in the game. At the 9:18 mark, junior Tyler Watungwa found the upper right corner to make it 2-1.

In the third period, freshman Tyler Perkins fired a blast that was barely deflected. FinnU had several shots that just missed. The Vikings scored twice in a two minute period in the last four minutes to seal the game.

Finlandia closes the season at the Houghton County Arena, Saturday, Mar. 6 taking on Lawrence. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m.

