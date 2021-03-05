Advertisement

Indoor dining capacity expands, restrictions still in place

Restaurant owners are happy to open their doors, but need customers to be compliant with rules
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Indoor dining capacity and curfews are extended today in Michigan.

The owner of Jeffrey’s Restaurant in Marquette welcomes the change with open arms.

During this transition, Jeffrey Erickson is doing what he can to ensure the safety of his customers.

All that Erickson asks in return is respect towards the restrictions so he, among other small business owners, can continue doing what they love.

“My biggest struggle? I guess its still dealing with... making sure everybody follows every rule, regulation type of thing. I’ve got the shields up, I’ve got the six foot spaces, I’ve got only six people at a table...” explains Erickson.

Restaurants in Michigan can fill their dining rooms at 50% capacity, with an 11 PM curfew.

Jeffrey’s in Marquette is open daily from 7-4, with the exception of a Friday fish fry until 8 PM.

