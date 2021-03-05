‘Houghton Miner’ statue off to Wisconsin for repairs

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Back in January, the staple ‘Houghton Miner’ statue was damaged in a car accident.

Now, the statue is being repaired by Vanguard Sculpture Services in Milwaukee.

They were picked very carefully based on their qualifications.

There is work being done to recast the lower section and to restore the statue to its full potential.

Houghton City Manager Eric Waara said he is excited to see the final product.

“The guys at Industrial Graphics were good enough to make us a temporary miner,” said Waara. “But he’s only one dimensional [and] he’ll be there probably until this summer when the miner gets re-installed.”

Waara said the statue will likely be back in its original downtown spot by June.

