‘Houghton Miner’ statue off to Wisconsin for repairs

It took a certain type of company for this job.
"I'll be back," said the Houghton Miner.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Back in January, the staple ‘Houghton Miner’ statue was damaged in a car accident.

Now, the statue is being repaired by Vanguard Sculpture Services in Milwaukee.

They were picked very carefully based on their qualifications.

There is work being done to recast the lower section and to restore the statue to its full potential.

Houghton City Manager Eric Waara said he is excited to see the final product.

“The guys at Industrial Graphics were good enough to make us a temporary miner,” said Waara. “But he’s only one dimensional [and] he’ll be there probably until this summer when the miner gets re-installed.”

Waara said the statue will likely be back in its original downtown spot by June.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

