Governor Whitmer is expected to meet with Michigan National Guard in Washington

The Michigan National Guard deployment will run one more week.
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
Michigan National Guard in food fight with national command
By Jacqueline Agahigian
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to meet with Michigan National Guard soldiers in Washington D.C.

They have been protecting the capitol building for six weeks now and the governor’s visit comes after reports of non-edible food being served to the troops.

The Michigan National Guard deployment will run one more week.

The U.S. capitol police wants to keep the national guard for another two months, but Governor Whitmer’s office says she does not plan to extend the Michigan deployment.

