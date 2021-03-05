Advertisement

Final preparations made for 134th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament

Between 30-60 skiers expected to compete over the weekend
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The wait will finally be over this weekend for Ishpeming Ski Club ski jumping head coach Gary Rasmussen and more than three dozen skiers, as the 134th Annual Ski Jump Tournament is less than a day away.

The event was postponed in January because of a low amount of snow during the winter. Around two months later, Rasmussen says everything is ready to go.

“The track is set,” Rasmussen said. “The hill is fantastic. We’ve groomed it, and it looks beautiful.”

Rasmussen says the tournament contains a good number of skiers, but it is not as large.

“We expect to have somewhere between 30 and 60 competitors from age three and four years old, all the way up to 50 and even 70,” he stated.

Because there will not be as many skiers as there would usually be for this year’s tournament, Rasmussen says the 90-meter jump will not be in use. However, he says the 60-meter jump is the next best thing.

“Our 60-meter hill is a fantastic flying hill,” he explained. “They’ll go 200-plus feet there. I think the record is close to 230. And, it’s a great hill for junior jumpers and seniors.”

This is also usually the ski club’s biggest event for fundraising each year. With the inability to sell booster buttons, Rasmussen says there is a “Plan B”.

“We’re setting up signage and posters with a Q-code,” he said, “where you can take a picture with your phone and make donations.”

Family members will be the only spectators allowed at this weekend’s event. The 13-, 25- and 40-meter jump competitions will take place on Saturday at noon, and the 60-foot jumps will occur on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

