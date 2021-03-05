Early Friday flurries give way to abundant sunshine in the U.P. under a brisk NW wind

Building high pressure brings in a strong NW wind to the U.P. plus lake effect clouds and snow showers/flurries from Lake Superior. Drier air influenced by the high pressure ridge leads to dissipation of the clouds and snow showers Friday afternoon -- mostly sunny skies permeating throughout the region. The lake effect cycle restarts overnight Friday with increasing cloudiness and snow shower chances in the north and east.

The warming trend begins this weekend with daytime highs in the upper 30s-40s.

A brief upper air disturbance brings increasing cloudiness and a chance of rain late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The main high pressure ridge then continues to build and bring in warmer air from the south. Daytime highs in the 50s possible throughout the U.P. Monday and Tuesday.

Wet weather is expected Wednesday with an approaching system from the Plains. The system has the potential produce widespread rain, at times moderate as it picks up Gulf moisture from the south. Monitoring in the coming days for thunderstorm potential with this prospective system.

Friday & Saturday: Morning flurries then becoming mostly sunny; breezy NW winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s (20s closer to the shores, 40 further inland)

Sunday: Mostly sunny then increasing cloudiness late with a slight chance of rain

>Highs: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy then increasing cloudiness late

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain; then chance of snow showers in the evening

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.