Advertisement

Early Friday flurries give way to abundant sunshine in the U.P. under a brisk NW wind

Mostly sunny skies into Friday afternoon with NW winds gusting over 20 mph
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Building high pressure brings in a strong NW wind to the U.P. plus lake effect clouds and snow showers/flurries from Lake Superior. Drier air influenced by the high pressure ridge leads to dissipation of the clouds and snow showers Friday afternoon -- mostly sunny skies permeating throughout the region. The lake effect cycle restarts overnight Friday with increasing cloudiness and snow shower chances in the north and east.

The warming trend begins this weekend with daytime highs in the upper 30s-40s.

A brief upper air disturbance brings increasing cloudiness and a chance of rain late Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The main high pressure ridge then continues to build and bring in warmer air from the south. Daytime highs in the 50s possible throughout the U.P. Monday and Tuesday.

Wet weather is expected Wednesday with an approaching system from the Plains. The system has the potential produce widespread rain, at times moderate as it picks up Gulf moisture from the south. Monitoring in the coming days for thunderstorm potential with this prospective system.

Friday & Saturday: Morning flurries then becoming mostly sunny; breezy NW winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s (20s closer to the shores, 40 further inland)

Sunday: Mostly sunny then increasing cloudiness late with a slight chance of rain

>Highs: 40

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy then increasing cloudiness late

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain; then chance of snow showers in the evening

>Highs: 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Greg Trick.
Veteran TV6 news anchor announces retirement
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Calumet youth hockey tournament identified as possible ‘COVID-19 super-spreader event’
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
A photo of a Michigan black bear. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Michigan DNR warns about black bears waking from hibernation
Marquette Branch Prison.
Michigan State Police investigate two stabbings of corrections personnel at Marquette Branch Prison

Latest News

Karl Bohnak: 3/4/2021
Northerly Winds Continue into Saturday
Daytime highs in the mid-20s near shore to lower-30s inland.
Mild & mostly sunny Thursday with a chance of flurries in the north belts
Karl Bohnak: 3/3/2021
Sunny and Seasonable on Thursday
trend
A quiet pattern takes over