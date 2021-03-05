Copper Country Humane Society resumes dog walking

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dog walking is now back at the Copper Country Humane Society.

Animal Caretaker Rebecca Brink said people are starting to notice, too.

“I think slowly, more and more people are finding out,” she said. “We had one Saturday [where] I think just about all of our slots were filled.”

Being a college town, Brink said many students come to walk dogs. Additionally, many members of the community come out to walk dogs.

Located at the Nara Trailhead, visitors can take their dogs of choice out for a peaceful and wooded adventure.

“The dogs are getting out more, and it’s good,” said Brink. “All the community loves the dogs too.”

Although, once you walk one, Brink said you may want to take it home.

“I think we’ve actually had quite a few adoptions from dog walking,” said Brink.

If you or someone you know wants to walk a dog, Brink said you can do so directly on the Copper Country Humane Society’s website.

The Copper Country Humane Society looks forward to seeing you soon.

