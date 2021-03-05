Advertisement

Casting call: Paid extras sought for shooting of Comedy TV series in Marquette

A Comedy TV series will be shooting in both Milwaukee and Marquette in March and April. The casting company said the name of the show cannot be disclosed at this time.
Marquette casting call graphic.
Marquette casting call graphic.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all actors and actresses! A casting company based out of Chicago is seeking paid extras for an upcoming shoot in Marquette.

A Comedy TV series will be shooting in both Milwaukee and Marquette in March and April. The casting company, Lori Lins Ltd., said the name of the show cannot be disclosed at this time.

“We have an immediate need for REAL folks based in Marquette to work as paid TV Background Extras,” the casting director said in a release sent to TV6.

According to the casting application form, background performers can make $85-$150, depending on overall involvement. Also, participants must have a negative COVID-19 test to participate.

“PCR Tests will be administered by a health professional to selected participants, at no cost to participants,” the application says. “For the safety of all involved, this production is adhering to strict COVID-19 safety protocols, and all members of cast and crew selected will be provided, and must adhere to COVID-19 Guidelines governing this production.”

If you’d like to apply to be an extra in the comedy series, click here.

Back in 2019, many Marquette residents and other Yoopers, helped with a shoot at Sugarloaf Mountain in Marquette Township.

