Advertisement

California to let Major League Baseball, Disneyland reopen

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials will allow people to attend Major League Baseball games and other outdoor sporting events, go to Disneyland and watch live performances in limited capacities starting April 1.

The rules announced Friday coincide with baseball’s opening day. The San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics all have home games scheduled for April 1.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s top public health official, said the state is acting now because the rates of new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are declining while the number of people receiving the vaccine is increasing.

“Today’s announcement is focused on building in some of the compelling science about how the virus behaves, and how activities, when done a certain way, can reduce risk,” Ghaly said.

California divides its counties into four color-coded tiers based on the spread of the virus. The purple tier is the most restrictive, followed by red, orange and yellow. Attendance limits are based on what tier a county is in.

Theme parks can open in the red tier at 15% capacity and only people who live in California can buy tickets. Attendance limits increase to 25% in the orange tier and 35% in the yellow tier. Indoor rides are allowed because they are short and allow for proper spacing.

Andrea Zinder, president of the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union, said Disneyland employees are “heartened by this good news.”

“They have been furloughed or out of a job for a year now and are excited to go back to work to provide Californians with a bit more magic in their lives,” Zinder said.

Outdoor sports are limited to 100 people in the purple tier. Those limits increase to 20% capacity in the red tier, 33% in the orange tier and 67% in the yellow tier.

Teams can sell tickets regionally in the purple tier and statewide in the other tiers. No concessions are allowed in the purple tier. In other tiers, concessions will be limited to in-seat purchases.

Friday’s announcement only pertains to outdoor activities. Attendance for indoor events, including NBA games and concerts, are still prohibited. Coming up with rules for indoor events is “much more difficult,” said Dee Dee Myers, senior advisor to the governor and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

“We will continue to work on that we’ll come back over the next couple of weeks and try to update this so that we can provide more visibility and a path forward for more businesses,” Myers said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TV6's Greg Trick.
Veteran TV6 news anchor announces retirement
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Calumet youth hockey tournament identified as possible ‘COVID-19 super-spreader event’
A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, others respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
Marquette Branch Prison.
Michigan State Police investigate two stabbings of corrections personnel at Marquette Branch Prison
A photo of a Michigan black bear. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Michigan DNR warns about black bears waking from hibernation

Latest News

Dave's Barbershop in Ishpeming
Ishpeming barber shop reopens after nearly one year of closure
One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many millions of N95 masks are pouring out of American...
Study finds mask mandates, dining out influence virus spread
"I'll be back," said the Houghton Miner.
‘Houghton Miner’ statue off to Wisconsin for repairs
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Dem split on jobless benefits slows virus relief, stimulus checks bill in Senate