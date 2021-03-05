Bilski’s shooting provides punch as Huskies eliminate Purdue Northwest

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - Dawson Bilski powered No. 3 seed Michigan Tech to a 74-63 win over No. 6 seed Purdue Northwest Thursday night at PNW Fitness Center. Bilski scored a team high 26 points (8-for-15) with six steals, two blocks, and three rebounds and the Huskies maintained a narrow lead most of the game before fending off the Pride at the free throw line late.

The Huskies had three players in double figures and shot 42-percent from the field. Owen White posted 14 points and four rebounds and Eric Carl finished with 12. Trent Bell was effective on the glass with 13 rebounds and Carter Johnston passed five assists.

Michigan Tech will continue in the GLIAC tournament with a semifinal matchup Friday, March 5 at 8:30 p.m. They will face No. 2 seed Grand Valley State, who defeated No. 7 seed Lake Superior State 72-57 in their quarterfinal.

“It was a tough game tonight,” said head coach Kevin Luke. “Give credit to PNW for playing well and making it difficult for us. I thought we defended well and did an exceptional job on the boards. It was nice to have balance again and Dawson shot the ball so well. We hit some huge shots down the stretch and took care of the ball all night.”

The teams traded baskets early before the Huskies connected a 13-6 run to lead 43-32 by halftime. Tech shot 48-percent through the first 20 minutes and Bilski had 14 points.

MTU maintained its lead through the second half. Dawson Bilski’s 3-pointer with 5:05 left in the game put the Huskies back on top by 11 and the Pride could not make up the difference, despite an impressive offensive day by Mikell Cooper (25 points). Xavier Allison also had nine points off the bench for Purdue Northwest.

The Huskies won the boards battle 39-30 and rarely fouled the Pride as PNW shot just four free throws. Conversely, Tech downed 16 of 20 tries from the stripe (80-percent), including two in a row by Bilski late to help the Huskies keep the game out of reach. Bilski had six of Michigan Tech’s nine steals and they protected the basketball well and committed just nine turnovers.

Michigan Tech (13-6) earned its fourth straight victory and have won six out of the last seven outings. They also improved their road record to 8-2. The Huskies won the season series against PNW 2-1 after splitting during the regular season.

