Aspirus issues updated visitor guidelines

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Health Friday updated its visitor guidelines at its locations across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

The new guidelines ease restrictions to allow one dedicated visitor or support person for the duration of a patient’s visit or stay.

This applies across all patient care settings with the following exceptions:

Compassionate care – Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

Pediatric patients – Two primary adult support persons per patient are allowed in inpatient, surgical and clinic settings. Patient siblings are not allowed.

COVID-19 patients – Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes – Aspirus locations will follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

All approved visitors will be required to wear a facemask, socially distance and be screened upon entering Aspirus facilities.

The updated guidelines reflect the sustained decrease of COVID-19 activity in the region. Aspirus will continually monitor COVID-19 activity, vaccination rates and the latest guidance from public health for any future considerations related to visitors.

Aspirus appreciates the continued cooperation of its visitors, patients, associates and providers to support infection control efforts and help minimize the spread of respiratory infections and COVID-19. All community members are also encouraged to follow safety recommendations, including wearing a mask, physical distancing and staying home when ill.

Aspirus is a non-profit, community-directed health system based in Wausau, Wisconsin. Its 8,700 employees are focused on improving the health and well-being of people throughout Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Aspirus serves communities through four hospitals in Michigan and six hospitals in Wisconsin, 50 clinics, home health and hospice care, pharmacies, critical care and air-medical transport, medical goods, nursing homes and a broad network of physicians. For more information, visit aspirus.org.

