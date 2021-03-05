Alpha Michigan Brewing Company to host ‘Tippin’ UP’ event

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) -Alpha Michigan Brewing Company will soon be a tip-up town. The brewery is hosting ‘Tippin’ UP,’ this Saturday, March 6th, from noon to 8 p.m., local time.

You can bring and set up your own pop-up ice shack and begin setting up at 10 a.m. local time. There will also be raffles, games and a chance to catch an ‘Alpha Salmon.’

“In order to keep with our, ‘Brewing with a Purpose’ because we always like to come up with unique ways to have fun, and raise money for the community at the same time; In addition to getting over this stir-crazy, cabin fever stuff that everyone is dealing with, it’s just another way we can help benefit local people in the community,” said Stu Creel, one of the owners of Alpha Michigan Brewing Company.

The proceeds will go to local food pantries in Florence, and Iron County. For more information click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.