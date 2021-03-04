WCHA announces 2020-2021 Scholar Athletes

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, through WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson, today announced the 105 recipients of the 2020-21 WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award.

“On behalf of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, I want extend congratulations to our 2020-21 WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award winners,” Robertson said. “I’m excited to recognize publicly the academic excellence of our 105 student-athletes who have performed at an elite level in the classroom while competing at the top level of collegiate hockey. All of our recipients are exceptional representatives of the WCHA.”

The WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award was developed through member institution Faculty Athletics Representatives and approved by the conference membership for the 2005-06 season. To earn recognition as a WCHA Scholar-Athlete, conference-member student-athletes must have completed at least one year of residency at their present institution prior to the current academic year and must also have a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale for the previous two semesters or three quarters. A candidate may also qualify if his overall GPA is at least 3.50 for all terms at his present institution.

Over the 16 years of the award, there have now been more than 1,200 WCHA Scholar-Athlete honorees representing every men’s and women’s member institution. Forty-eight of this season’s 105 men’s recipients are repeat honorees, with 15 of those now being three-time honorees. This year’s 105 honorees are also an increase from the 92 men’s student-athletes who were honored a season ago.

2020-21 WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award Recipients

(*** indicates three-time recipient; ** indicates two-time recipient):

Alabama Huntsville (4)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Lucas Bahn So. D Management Hendersonville, Tenn.

Adrian Danchenko So. F Engineering Palm City, Fla.

Tyr Thompson** Jr. F Mechanical Engineering Sherwood Park, Alta.

Connor Wood** Sr. F Marketing Buford, Ga.

Alaska-Anchorage (8)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Brayden Camrud So. F Management Saskatoon, Sask.

Kris Carlson** Sr. G Management Centerville, Va.

Zach Court Jr. F Management Winnipeg, Man.

Andrew Lane Jr. D Marketing Howell, Mich.

Zac Masson*** Sr. F General Management Newmarket, Ont.

Aaron McPheters*** Sr. D General Management Anchorage, Alaska

Troy Robillard So. D Management Coquitlam, B.C.

Eric Sinclair** Sr. D Construction Management Kenora, Ont.

Alaska (11)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Colin Doyle Jr. F Business Administration Cambellford, Ont.

Filip Fornaa Svensson So. F Business Administration Linkoping, Sweden

Gustavs Grigals Jr. G Business Administration Riga, Latvia

Didrik Henbrant So. F Business Administration Linkoping, Sweden

Caleb Hite** Jr. F Accounting Grand Blanc, Mich.

Kristaps Jakobsons R-Fr. D Business Administration Tukums, Latvia

Roberts Kalkis So. D Business Administration Riga, Latvia

Markuss Komuls So. D Business Administration Talsi, Latvia

Jordan Muzzillo** Jr. D Business Administration Capron, Ill.

Max Newton*** Sr. F Business Administration Vancouver, B.C.

Antti Virtanen** Jr. D Business Administration Kittila, Finland

Bemidji State (10)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Alex Adams** So. F Environmental Studies Grand Rapids, Minn.

Brad Belisle So. F English Education Thunder Bay, Ont.

Zach Driscoll** Jr. G Business Administration Apple Valley, Minn.

Darby Gula** So. D Business Administration Steinbach, Man.

Tyler Jubenvill** So. D Business Administration Gilbert Plains, Man.

Tyler Kirkup** So. F Business Administration Virden, Man.

Kyle Looft So. D Environmental Studies Mankato, Minn.

Elias Rosén So. D Sport Management Mora, Sweden

Sam Solensky So. F Sport Management Michalovce, Slovakia

Ethan Somoza*** Jr. F Business Administration Simi Valley, Calif.

Bowling Green (20)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Cam Babiak So. D Political Science Saline, Mich.

Alex Barber** Jr. F Finance Dublin, Ohio

Sam Craggs*** Sr. F Engineering Technology Elmhurst, Ill.

Will Cullen Jr. D BS in Criminal Justice Pelham Manor, N.Y.

Garrett Daly So. D Management Lakeville, Minn.

Chase Danol So. F Deciding Student Program Westland, Mich.

Eric Dop*** Sr. G Finance Lewis Center, Ohio

Evan Dougherty Jr. F Supply Chain Management Kalamazoo, Mich.

Connor Ford*** Sr. F Finance Pittsburgh, Pa.

Gavin Gould Sr. F MBA – 8 TO 5 Program North Vancouver, B.C.

Brandon Kruse*** Sr. F Marketing Saline, Mich.

T.J. Lloyd So. D Management Lloydminster, Sask.

Carson Musser*** Sr. D Finance Grand Rapids, Mich.

Adam Pitters So. F Individualized Business Grosse Pointe, Mich.

Brett Rich*** Sr. G Computer Science Bowling Green, Ohio

Zack Rose So. G Finance Paradise, N.F.

Taylor Schneider Jr. F Visual Communication Tech Lakeville, Minn.

Trevor St-Jean** Jr. F Management Findlay, Ohio

Justin Wells Sr. D Management North Canton, Ohio

Cameron Wright Sr. F Sport Management Newmarket, Ont.

Ferris State (12)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Blake Evennou So. D General Studies Macomb, Mich.

Connor Fedorek So. D Business Administration Bethel Park, Pa.

Cade Kowalski So. F Business Data Analytics Morden, Man.

Carter McPhail So. G Business Administration Fenton, Mich.

Justin Michaelian** So. F Biology/Pre-Physical Therapy Wixom, Mich.

Marshall Moise Sr. F Business Administration St. Clair Shores, Mich.

Coale Norris** Jr. F Business Data Analytics Oxford, Mich.

Brenden Rons So. D General Studies Farmington Hills, Mich.

Roni Salmenkangas** So. G Sports Communication Tampere, Finland

Ethan Stewart Jr. F Marketing Rockford, Ill.

Dallas Tulik So. F Business Data Analytics Kalamazoo, Mich.

Jake Willets So. D Business Administration Erie, Mich.

Lake Superior State (9)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Alex Ambrosio*** Sr. F Finance & Economics Burnaby, B.C.

Louis Boudon So. F Kinesiology Grenoble, France

Ashton Calder** Jr. F Finance & Economics Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Dustin Manz So. F Entrepreneurship Vanderbilt, Mich.

Yuki Miura** Sr. F Kinesiology Tokyo, Japan

Miroslav Mucha** Jr. F Business Management Bytca, Slovakia

Jacob Nordqvist** Jr. D International Business Gothenburg, Sweden

Mitchell Oliver** Jr. D Fire Science Kelowna, B.C.

Pete Veillette** Jr. F Psychology Drummondville, Que.

Michigan Tech (7)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Tyrell Buckley* Jr. D Psychology Penticton, B.C.

Tommy Parrottino Jr. F Finance Rochester Hills, Mich.

TJ Polglaze* Jr. F Exercise Science Beloit, Wis.

David Raisanen Sr. F Mechanical Engineering Cokato, Minn.

Greyson Reitmeier*** Sr. F Finance Nakusp, B.C.

Marcus Russell* Sr. F Exercise Science Traverse City, Mich.

Tyler Rockwell Sr. D Finance San Jose, Calif.

Minnesota State (16)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Cade Borchardt So. F Management Burnsville, Minn.

Andy Carroll* Jr. D Accounting and Management Northfield, Minn.

Walker Duehr* Sr. F Management Sioux Falls, S.D.

Evan Foss So. G Mechanical Engineering White Bear Lake, Minn.

Brendan Furry So. F Sport Management Toledo, Ohio

Dallas Gerads* Sr. F Management Blaine, Minn.

Reggie Lutz Sr. F Management Elk River, Minn.

Tony Malinowski So. D Management Clarkston, Mich.

Dryden McKay* Jr. G Finance Downers Grove, Ill.

Shane McMahan Jr. F Management and Marketing Lakewood, Colo.

Jack McNeely*** Sr. D Marketing Lakeville, Minn.

Ryan Sandelin So. F Sport Management Hermantown, Minn.

Nathan Smith So. F Management Hudson, Fla.

Lucas Sowder So. F Management Trinity, Fla.

Jared Spooner*** Sr. F Management Bismarck, N.D.

Chris Van Os-Shaw* Jr. F Marketing Regina, Sask.

Northern Michigan (8)

Name Class Pos. Major Hometown

Vincent De Mey Jr. F Management Los Angeles, Calif.

André Ghantous So. F Sports Science Glendale, Calif.

Nolan Kent Jr. G Management Chestermere, Alta.

Joseph Nardi*** Sr. F Entrepreneurship Edmonton, Alta.

Ben Newhouse* Sr. D Mathematics Edina, Minn.

Ty Readman* Jr. F Financial Management Edmonton, Alta.

John Roberts So. G Sports Science Lansdale, Pa.

Tanner Vescio So. D Pre-Business Blaine, Minn.

