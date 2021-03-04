Advertisement

WCHA announces 2020-2021 Scholar Athletes

Courtesy: WCHA
(KTVF)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 4, 2021
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Men’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, through WCHA President and Men’s League Commissioner Bill Robertson, today announced the 105 recipients of the 2020-21 WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award.

“On behalf of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, I want extend congratulations to our 2020-21 WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award winners,” Robertson said. “I’m excited to recognize publicly the academic excellence of our 105 student-athletes who have performed at an elite level in the classroom while competing at the top level of collegiate hockey. All of our recipients are exceptional representatives of the WCHA.”

The WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award was developed through member institution Faculty Athletics Representatives and approved by the conference membership for the 2005-06 season. To earn recognition as a WCHA Scholar-Athlete, conference-member student-athletes must have completed at least one year of residency at their present institution prior to the current academic year and must also have a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale for the previous two semesters or three quarters. A candidate may also qualify if his overall GPA is at least 3.50 for all terms at his present institution.

Over the 16 years of the award, there have now been more than 1,200 WCHA Scholar-Athlete honorees representing every men’s and women’s member institution. Forty-eight of this season’s 105 men’s recipients are repeat honorees, with 15 of those now being three-time honorees. This year’s 105 honorees are also an increase from the 92 men’s student-athletes who were honored a season ago.

2020-21 WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award Recipients

(*** indicates three-time recipient; ** indicates two-time recipient):

Alabama Huntsville (4)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Lucas Bahn                         So.            D           Management                                       Hendersonville, Tenn.

Adrian Danchenko            So.            F           Engineering                                         Palm City, Fla.

Tyr Thompson**                 Jr.             F           Mechanical Engineering                 Sherwood Park, Alta.

Connor Wood**                  Sr.             F           Marketing                                             Buford, Ga.

Alaska-Anchorage (8)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Brayden Camrud               So.            F           Management                                      Saskatoon, Sask.

Kris Carlson**                     Sr.             G           Management                                       Centerville, Va.

Zach Court                           Jr.             F           Management                                       Winnipeg, Man.

Andrew Lane                      Jr.             D           Marketing                                            Howell, Mich.

Zac Masson***                   Sr.             F           General Management                       Newmarket, Ont.

Aaron McPheters***         Sr.             D           General Management                       Anchorage, Alaska

Troy Robillard                     So.            D           Management                                       Coquitlam, B.C.

Eric Sinclair**                      Sr.             D           Construction Management            Kenora, Ont.

Alaska (11)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Colin Doyle                          Jr.             F           Business Administration                 Cambellford, Ont.

Filip Fornaa Svensson     So.            F           Business Administration                 Linkoping, Sweden

Gustavs Grigals                 Jr.             G           Business Administration                 Riga, Latvia

Didrik Henbrant                  So.            F           Business Administration                 Linkoping, Sweden

Caleb Hite**                         Jr.             F           Accounting                                          Grand Blanc, Mich.

Kristaps Jakobsons         R-Fr.        D           Business Administration                 Tukums, Latvia

Roberts Kalkis                   So.            D           Business Administration                 Riga, Latvia

Markuss Komuls               So.            D           Business Administration                 Talsi, Latvia

Jordan Muzzillo**              Jr.             D           Business Administration                 Capron, Ill.

Max Newton***                   Sr.             F           Business Administration                 Vancouver, B.C.

Antti Virtanen**                  Jr.             D           Business Administration                 Kittila, Finland

Bemidji State (10)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Alex Adams**                     So.            F           Environmental Studies                    Grand Rapids, Minn.

Brad Belisle                         So.            F           English Education                             Thunder Bay, Ont.

Zach Driscoll**                   Jr.             G           Business Administration                 Apple Valley, Minn.

Darby Gula**                       So.            D           Business Administration                 Steinbach, Man.

Tyler Jubenvill**                 So.            D           Business Administration                 Gilbert Plains, Man.

Tyler Kirkup**                     So.            F           Business Administration                 Virden, Man.

Kyle Looft                            So.            D           Environmental Studies                    Mankato, Minn.

Elias Rosén                         So.            D           Sport Management                           Mora, Sweden

Sam Solensky                    So.            F           Sport Management                           Michalovce, Slovakia

Ethan Somoza***               Jr.             F           Business Administration                 Simi Valley, Calif.

Bowling Green (20)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Cam Babiak                         So.            D           Political Science                                Saline, Mich.

Alex Barber**                      Jr.             F           Finance                                                 Dublin, Ohio

Sam Craggs***                   Sr.             F           Engineering Technology                 Elmhurst, Ill.

Will Cullen                            Jr.             D           BS in Criminal Justice                     Pelham Manor, N.Y.

Garrett Daly                        So.            D           Management                                       Lakeville, Minn.

Chase Danol                       So.            F           Deciding Student Program            Westland, Mich.

Eric Dop***                           Sr.             G           Finance                                                 Lewis Center, Ohio

Evan Dougherty                 Jr.             F           Supply Chain Management            Kalamazoo, Mich.

Connor Ford***                  Sr.             F           Finance                                                 Pittsburgh, Pa.

Gavin Gould                         Sr.             F           MBA – 8 TO 5 Program                   North Vancouver, B.C.

Brandon Kruse***              Sr.             F           Marketing                                             Saline, Mich.

T.J. Lloyd                              So.            D           Management                                       Lloydminster, Sask.

Carson Musser***             Sr.             D           Finance                                                 Grand Rapids, Mich.

Adam Pitters                       So.            F           Individualized Business                  Grosse Pointe, Mich.

Brett Rich***                       Sr.             G           Computer Science                            Bowling Green, Ohio

Zack Rose                           So.            G           Finance                                                 Paradise, N.F.

Taylor Schneider               Jr.             F           Visual Communication Tech         Lakeville, Minn.

Trevor St-Jean**               Jr.             F           Management                                       Findlay, Ohio

Justin Wells                        Sr.             D           Management                                       North Canton, Ohio

Cameron Wright                Sr.             F           Sport Management                          Newmarket, Ont.

Ferris State (12)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Blake Evennou                    So.            D           General Studies                                 Macomb, Mich.

Connor Fedorek                So.            D           Business Administration                 Bethel Park, Pa.

Cade Kowalski                   So.            F           Business Data Analytics                Morden, Man.

Carter McPhail                   So.            G           Business Administration                 Fenton, Mich.

Justin Michaelian**           So.            F           Biology/Pre-Physical Therapy     Wixom, Mich.

Marshall Moise                  Sr.             F           Business Administration                 St. Clair Shores, Mich.

Coale Norris**                    Jr.             F           Business Data Analytics                Oxford, Mich.

Brenden Rons                    So.            D           General Studies                                 Farmington Hills, Mich.

Roni Salmenkangas**      So.            G           Sports Communication                    Tampere, Finland

Ethan Stewart                    Jr.             F           Marketing                                             Rockford, Ill.

Dallas Tulik                          So.            F           Business Data Analytics                Kalamazoo, Mich.

Jake Willets                        So.            D           Business Administration                 Erie, Mich.

Lake Superior State (9)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Alex Ambrosio***               Sr.             F           Finance & Economics                      Burnaby, B.C.

Louis Boudon                      So.            F           Kinesiology                                          Grenoble, France

Ashton Calder**                 Jr.             F           Finance & Economics                      Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Dustin Manz                        So.            F           Entrepreneurship                               Vanderbilt, Mich.

Yuki Miura**                        Sr.             F           Kinesiology                                          Tokyo, Japan

Miroslav Mucha**              Jr.             F           Business Management                    Bytca, Slovakia

Jacob Nordqvist**             Jr.             D           International Business                    Gothenburg, Sweden

Mitchell Oliver**                 Jr.             D           Fire Science                                        Kelowna, B.C.

Pete Veillette**                   Jr.             F           Psychology                                          Drummondville, Que.

Michigan Tech (7)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Tyrell Buckley*                   Jr.             D           Psychology                                          Penticton, B.C.

Tommy Parrottino             Jr.             F           Finance                                                 Rochester Hills, Mich.

TJ Polglaze*                        Jr.             F           Exercise Science                               Beloit, Wis.

David Raisanen                  Sr.             F           Mechanical Engineering                 Cokato, Minn.

Greyson Reitmeier***       Sr.             F           Finance                                                 Nakusp, B.C.

Marcus Russell*                Sr.             F           Exercise Science                               Traverse City, Mich.

Tyler Rockwell                   Sr.             D           Finance                                                 San Jose, Calif.

Minnesota State (16)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Cade Borchardt                  So.            F           Management                                       Burnsville, Minn.

Andy Carroll*                      Jr.             D           Accounting and Management       Northfield, Minn.

Walker Duehr*                    Sr.             F           Management                                       Sioux Falls, S.D.

Evan Foss                           So.            G           Mechanical Engineering                 White Bear Lake, Minn.

Brendan Furry                   So.            F           Sport Management                           Toledo, Ohio

Dallas Gerads*                   Sr.             F           Management                                       Blaine, Minn.

Reggie Lutz                         Sr.             F           Management                                       Elk River, Minn.

Tony Malinowski                So.            D           Management                                       Clarkston, Mich.

Dryden McKay*                  Jr.             G           Finance                                                 Downers Grove, Ill.

Shane McMahan               Jr.             F           Management and Marketing         Lakewood, Colo.

Jack McNeely***               Sr.             D           Marketing                                             Lakeville, Minn.

Ryan Sandelin                    So.            F           Sport Management                           Hermantown, Minn.

Nathan Smith                     So.            F           Management                                       Hudson, Fla.

Lucas Sowder                    So.            F           Management                                       Trinity, Fla.

Jared Spooner***              Sr.             F           Management                                       Bismarck, N.D.

Chris Van Os-Shaw*        Jr.             F           Marketing                                             Regina, Sask.

Northern Michigan (8)

Name                                     Class       Pos.      Major                                                     Hometown

Vincent De Mey                 Jr.             F           Management                                       Los Angeles, Calif.

André Ghantous                 So.            F           Sports Science                                  Glendale, Calif.

Nolan Kent                           Jr.             G           Management                                       Chestermere, Alta.

Joseph Nardi***                 Sr.             F           Entrepreneurship                               Edmonton, Alta.

Ben Newhouse*                 Sr.             D           Mathematics                                       Edina, Minn.

Ty Readman*                      Jr.             F           Financial Management                    Edmonton, Alta.

John Roberts                      So.            G           Sports Science                                  Lansdale, Pa.

Tanner Vescio                    So.            D           Pre-Business                                      Blaine, Minn.

