Veteran TV6 news anchor announces retirement

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Veteran TV6 News Anchor, Greg Trick, has announced that he will retire at the beginning of May after 30 years at the station.

TV6 News Director Steve Asplund made the announcement with both pleasure and sadness.

“Greg has been an incredible anchor and resource in the newsroom. He’s been a stabilizing force mentoring new journalists in the newsroom and to the U.P. Greg is one of the good guys. He always has a kind word and encouragement to those he works with each day.”

Trick arrived at TV6 on April 22, 1991. He started as a reporter, working his way up to anchoring all the newscasts at the station at one time or another. Trick is the original anchor of the 7:00 p.m. eastern show, TV6 News Tonight.

Along with co-anchoring that newscast, he also co-anchors the TV6 Late News, airing at 11:00 p.m. eastern weeknights.

For years, Trick co-hosted “The Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon,” The TV6 Canathon programs and “Our Town” specials. He has also has graciously stepped in to help train and work with a lot of people over his three decades at TV6.

TV6 Vice President and General Manager, Rick Rhoades, recognizes the bittersweet nature of the announcement.

“Greg has been a rock-solid employee for TV6 for 30 years. He is one of the leaders in our newsroom and is someone the younger staff members look up to. He is a trusted broadcast journalist and is one of the reasons TV6 News continues to be the leader in broadcast news in the region. He will be missed. The entire TV6 family would like to wish Greg and his wife, Aoy, the best life has to offer in retirement.”

Trick plans to travel in retirement, but you’ll see him around town from time to time, as he’s not leaving the area. We thank him for all his hard work and contributions to the TV6 newsroom over the years.

Trick’s final newscast on the anchor desk will be May 7 on the TV6 News Tonight program which airs at 7:00 p.m. eastern on TV6.

