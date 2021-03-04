UPSET arrests 2 Ontonagon County men on meth charges

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Ontonagon County men were arrested Wednesday following a three-month drug investigation.

Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives arrested a 31-year-old Rockland man and a 29-year-old White Pine man on March 3, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, a 20-year felony.

Their names have not been released pending their arraignments in the 98th District Court in Ontonagon County. UPSET says the case is being reviewed by the Ontonagon County prosecutor’s office and additional charges are expected.

UPSET says detectives had developed information that the suspects had been distributing large quantities of methamphetamine to Ontonagon County for the past several months.

Detectives determined the suspects were traveling to Michigan from Dayton, Ohio on March 3 and the vehicle was located on US-45 near Bruce Crossing. A traffic stop was conducted by troopers from the MSP Hometown Security Team (HST).

UPSET says an exterior search of the vehicle was conducted by the HST K9 unit, which indicated to suspected drugs in the engine compartment area.

During a search of the vehicle troopers discovered a half pound of methamphetamine in the engine compartment along with two pounds of marijuana in the rear storage compartment. Detectives also seized a digital scale, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia used to smuggle illegal drugs.

An additional search warrant was executed on French Shanty Rd. in Rockland, where detectives seized a pistol, three rifles, more digital scales and other electronic devices.

No other details about the investigation or arrests were released.

The Michigan State Police–Hometown Security Team, MSP-Wakefield Post, Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Office and Dishaw Towing assisted UPSET with the investigation and arrests.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.