Trenton Bliss, Blake Pietila are MTU’s Hobey Baker Award nominees

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Trenton Bliss and Blake Pietila from the Michigan Tech hockey team are candidates for the 2021 Hobey Baker Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player. Initial fan voting is open on the Hobey Baker website.

Bliss is a junior from Appleton, Wisconsin, and is a candidate for the second year in a row. He has a team-high 24 points this season with 11 goals and 13 assists. The alternate captain scored the game-winning goal at Ferris State on February 2 and has assisted on the game-winning goal four times. He has six multi-point games, including a goal and two assist performance in a 4-3 overtime win over Northern Michigan on December 18.

Bliss went on a seven-game point streak from February 2-16 where he tallied four goals and four assists. The Huskies are 7-3 when he scores and 10-1 when he notches an assist.

Pietila is a sophomore from Howell, Michigan. He has started 18 games in his second season and leads the WCHA with a .939 save percentage to rank fourth nationally and is also fourth in the country with a 1.65 goals-against average. His 14 wins rank fifth nationally and his three shutouts rank seventh.

Pietila is also a finalist 2021 Mike Richter Award and was named the HCA National Goaltender of the Month for December and the WCHA Goaltender of the Month for December and February. He has earned three WCHA Goaltender of the Week honors this season.

Phase two of fan balloting will come from the list of Top Ten Hobey Baker finalists beginning March 18 and closing March 28. The fans’ vote accounts for a full one percent of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year’s award recipient.

Award criteria include candidates exhibiting the exceptional character traits of the award’s namesake, Hobey Baker. A legendary American hero, Baker was a World War I fighter pilot and was known as America’s greatest amateur athlete in his day, excelling at hockey and football at Princeton University. Award candidates must demonstrate strength of character both on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of his team and display outstanding skills in all phases of the game. Consideration should be given to scholastic achievement and sportsmanship.

Key Hobey Baker announcement dates for 2021 include:

· Top Ten list of finalists: March 17

· Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists: April 1

· Hobey Baker Award announcement: April 9

The 2021 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on Friday, April 9, 2021 during the NCAA Frozen Four Championship in Pittsburgh, PA. The award ceremony will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and streamed live at hobeybaker.com.

