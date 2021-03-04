Spring specials coming to Marquette Mountain

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The month of March means spring is right around the corner, and for U.P. skiers, that means cheaper lift tickets, rentals, and winter gear at Marquette Mountain.

Starting March 17th, on every Wednesday and Friday, lift tickets will be 50% off and rentals will be 20% off. In the store, retail items will start to be discounted up to 20% off regular price.

Katie Jelinek, a Customer Service and Marketing Representative for the ski area says the entire hill is still open as of right now, but adjustments will be made as temperatures rise.

“We’re really still excited that everybody has been coming out, it’s been an awesome year so far,” says Jelinek. “Everybody has been really respectful of our COVID guidelines, and we can only ask so much from our community and it’s just been so awesome so far.”

Jelinek briefly mentions some scavenger hunts coming up with more information to be posted on the website.

Marquette Mountain will switch its hours starting March 16th to the following:

Monday and Tuesday: closed

Wednesday-Friday: 2-8:30p

Saturday: 9a-8:30p

Sunday: 9a-5p

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.