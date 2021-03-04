Advertisement

Silver Creek Church in Harvey gives away 400 boxes of free food during food distribution event

Volunteers filled vehicles with boxes of free food at Silver Creek Church during a food distribution event this morning.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church hosted another food distribution event this morning, with about 400 boxes of food to give to community residents.

The church partners with Feeding America to provide the free food to anyone that shows up to the event. There are no requirements to receive food; everyone is welcome.

Boxes of food are placed into vehicles in a drive-through fashion in the church parking lot. The number of boxes received depends on the number of people in the household.

Lead Pastor Kevin Taylor says the need is very great in the community, especially with the ongoing pandemic.

“It brings us great joy to be able to serve our community,” says Pastor Taylor. “And we think that that’s the kind of community that we should have. And ultimately its what I think Jesus tells us to do.”

Pastor Taylor adds that a food distribution event will happen every month of this year, and to watch Silver Creek Church social media for updates on upcoming events.

