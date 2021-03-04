Advertisement

Rep. Cambensy’s insulin affordability bill approved by House Health Policy Committee

The bill would establish an insulin copay cap of $50 for a 30-day supply for those diabetics in Michigan who are enrolled in Michigan’s state sponsored healthcare plans.
State Rep. Sara Cambensy speaking about House Bill 4346, which would establish an insulin copay...
State Rep. Sara Cambensy speaking about House Bill 4346, which would establish an insulin copay cap of $50 for a 30-day supply, for diabetics in Michigan who are enrolled in Michigan’s state sponsored healthcare plans.(Michigan House/Rep. Cambensy)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Legislation to lower and cap the cost of insulin in Michigan is advancing in the Michigan House.

House Bill 4346, sponsored by State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette), was passed by the House Health Policy Committee Thursday. The bill would establish an insulin copay cap of $50 for a 30-day supply.

“Today was a great day for type-1 diabetics in Michigan who are enrolled in Michigan’s state sponsored healthcare plans,” said Cambensy. “Even though legislators do not have the authority to regulate all private or state employee health insurance plans, Medicaid or Medicare, my bill will give relief to almost 200,000 Michiganders struggling with the high cost of insulin. No one should have to risk their life rationing their insulin supply because the cost has more than quadrupled over the last two decades.

“The high cost of emergency care for diabetics when they don’t have access to the proper amount of prescribed insulin costs all insured residents more in premiums. I’m grateful for Speaker Wentworth’s leadership on pushing for transparency and affordability on drug pricing, and I’m looking forward to Michigan joining 14 other states that have passed similar legislation already.

“Make no mistake. By passing this insulin bill in Michigan, we will send a strong message to Congress that it’s time for them to step up and regulate the high cost of insulin and other life-saving drugs under the remaining healthcare plans they have jurisdiction over. The people have spoken – they want legislators to act and lower the cost of prescription drugs. This is a first step, but I’m relieved to see we are on our way, demanding change for those we represent.”

The bill was introduced as part of a bipartisan package of bills aiming to increase healthcare access and make prescription drugs more affordable in Michigan.

Check out the current health-related legislation in the Michigan Legislature by clicking here and choosing the “health” category.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

