Advertisement

Dallas police officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.
Dallas police said Thursday an officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder in two unconnected 2017 killings that weren’t related to his police work, authorities said.

Bryan Riser, a 13-year veteran of the force, was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail for processing, according to a statement from the police department. A lawyer for him couldn’t immediately be identified.

Riser was arrested in the unconnected killings of Liza Saenz and Albert Douglas after someone came forward in August 2019 and told police he had kidnapped and killed them at Riser’s direction, police Chief Eddie Garcia said during a news conference. He said investigators don’t know the motives for the killings, but that they were not related to Riser’s police work.

“We received information through a witness that implicated Riser in both murders,” Garcia said.

Saenz’s body was pulled from the Trinity River on March 10, 2017, with several bullet wounds, the chief said. Douglas was reported missing that year and his body hasn’t been found.

Riser joined the department in 2008 and was working as a patrol officer before his arrest. Police said he has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

“We’re going to expedite our process so this individual is no longer with the department,” Garcia said.

“We will not allow anyone to tarnish this badge,” the chief said, noting that the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

Riser had not been booked into the jail as of early Thursday afternoon, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the Dallas County district attorney’s office said her office didn’t have information on the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccination guidelines expanding March 8
Governor Whitmer addresses the public during a press conference on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
A photo of a Michigan black bear. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Michigan DNR warns about black bears waking from hibernation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with killing George Floyd.
Prosecutors: Officer was on Floyd’s neck for about 9 minutes
A new report shows more people are getting hurt by some products found around the house,...
Report: Accidental injuries rise as people spend more time at home
Tree frog on a leaf.
Michigan DNR: Listen for frogs, toads this spring
A new report shows more people are getting hurt by some products found around the house,...
Report: At-home accidental injuries increase due to virus lockdowns