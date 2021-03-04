Advertisement

Parade of Nations seeks 2021 logo design submissions

The 2021 theme is “The World is Calling.”
FILE. Parade of Nations 2018.
FILE. Parade of Nations 2018.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be virtual. It may be in-person. Or it may be a combination of the two. But there will be a Parade of Nations this fall, on September 18, the organizers say.

The 32nd Parade of Nations, an annual celebration of the multicultural diversity of the Copper Country, has a theme of “The World is Calling” for 2021.

Looking for a Logo

  • Do you like to draw? The Parade of Nations is sponsoring a logo contest, seeking an eye-catching, colorful logo for the 2021 event.
  • The winner will receive $200.
  • The logo will be used on Parade of Nations T-shirts and publicity materials, and the artist will be recognized publicly.

Logo Contest Rules

  • The logo graphic should be a maximum of six colors with no shading.
  • The drawing should be on smooth white paper.
  • The art should be kept within a 10 inch wide by 12 inch high area. It does not have to fill those dimensions; they just represent the maximums.
  • Be aware that there may be some changes to the artwork to make it suitable for silk screening.
  • Mail your logo design to:
    • International Programs and Services, Michigan Technological University, 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931
    • Or email it to paradeofnations@mtu.edu
  • Please include your full name, email address, cell phone number, and if you are under 18, the name and contact information for a parent or guardian.
  • The deadline to submit logo entries is March 31.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccination guidelines expanding March 8
Governor Whitmer addresses the public during a press conference on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
A photo of a Michigan black bear. (Michigan DNR Photo)
Michigan DNR warns about black bears waking from hibernation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Lt. Steven Derusha (left) Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, is a member of...
MSP highlights two UP Native American troopers
State Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) head shot with the Michigan Capitol.
Rep. LaFave introduces bill to amend FOIA, bring more transparency to Michigan’s government
FILE. A Becoming an Outdoorswoman snowshoeing class is shown enjoying a February afternoon at...
Michigan DNR to offer Becoming an Outdoors Woman live events on Instagram
An elementary hallway in one of two buildings at North Star Montessori Academy.
North Star Montessori Academy begins open enrollment next week