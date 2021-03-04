Parade of Nations seeks 2021 logo design submissions

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be virtual. It may be in-person. Or it may be a combination of the two. But there will be a Parade of Nations this fall, on September 18, the organizers say.

The 32nd Parade of Nations, an annual celebration of the multicultural diversity of the Copper Country, has a theme of “The World is Calling” for 2021.

Looking for a Logo

Do you like to draw? The Parade of Nations is sponsoring a logo contest, seeking an eye-catching, colorful logo for the 2021 event.

The winner will receive $200.

The logo will be used on Parade of Nations T-shirts and publicity materials, and the artist will be recognized publicly.

Logo Contest Rules

The logo graphic should be a maximum of six colors with no shading.

The drawing should be on smooth white paper.

The art should be kept within a 10 inch wide by 12 inch high area. It does not have to fill those dimensions; they just represent the maximums.

Be aware that there may be some changes to the artwork to make it suitable for silk screening.

Mail your logo design to: International Programs and Services, Michigan Technological University, 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931 Or email it to paradeofnations@mtu.edu

Please include your full name, email address, cell phone number, and if you are under 18, the name and contact information for a parent or guardian.

The deadline to submit logo entries is March 31.

