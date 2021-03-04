Parade of Nations seeks 2021 logo design submissions
The 2021 theme is “The World is Calling.”
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It may be virtual. It may be in-person. Or it may be a combination of the two. But there will be a Parade of Nations this fall, on September 18, the organizers say.
The 32nd Parade of Nations, an annual celebration of the multicultural diversity of the Copper Country, has a theme of “The World is Calling” for 2021.
Looking for a Logo
- Do you like to draw? The Parade of Nations is sponsoring a logo contest, seeking an eye-catching, colorful logo for the 2021 event.
- The winner will receive $200.
- The logo will be used on Parade of Nations T-shirts and publicity materials, and the artist will be recognized publicly.
Logo Contest Rules
- The logo graphic should be a maximum of six colors with no shading.
- The drawing should be on smooth white paper.
- The art should be kept within a 10 inch wide by 12 inch high area. It does not have to fill those dimensions; they just represent the maximums.
- Be aware that there may be some changes to the artwork to make it suitable for silk screening.
- Mail your logo design to:
- International Programs and Services, Michigan Technological University, 1400 Townsend Drive, Houghton, MI 49931
- Or email it to paradeofnations@mtu.edu
- Please include your full name, email address, cell phone number, and if you are under 18, the name and contact information for a parent or guardian.
- The deadline to submit logo entries is March 31.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.