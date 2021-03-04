Advertisement

North Star Montessori Academy begins open enrollment next week

Small, multi-age classrooms encourage collaboration and individualized learning
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enrollment at North Star Montessori Academy in Marquette Township begins next Wednesday, March 10th.

North Star offers programs from pre-k through 12th grade.

Students at North Star are held to the same academic standards as students at traditional public schools; however, individualized work plans allow students to learn and grow at their own pace.

Superintendent Andrea Ballard believes it’s beneficial for children to actively decide how they learn.

“We know that not all children learn the same way. So our program offers a unique, individualized learning atmosphere for children that need something a little different.” says Ballard.

North Star Montessori Academy is a public charter school located on Wright Street in Marquette Township.

For more information about the school and enrollment, visit their website here.

