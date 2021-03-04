Advertisement

NMU Men’s Soccer team projected fifth in GLIAC race

Courtesy: Northern Michigan University
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University Men’s Soccer is ranked fifth in the 2021 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament (GLIAC) Preseason Poll.

NMU returns 13 who were on the squad last year, including two players who started all 19 games. Goal and assists leader Ryan Palmbaum, reigning GLIAC Freshman of the Year, is back as well as Francisco Espinoza, who hit a game-winner for the team last season.

Palmbaum and Espinoza made the All-GLIAC Second Team last year and returner Kaffie Kurz was an All-GLIAC Honorable Mention. Palmbaum was also named to the NCAA Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association All-Midwest Region Second Team.

The Wildcats also have two starting defenders returning who helped guide the NMU to three shutouts last season.

In the 2021 GLIAC Preseason Coaches Poll, NMU received 25 points. The University of Wisconsin Parkside is No. 1 in the poll and received 47 points and five first-place votes.

The Wildcats ended last season with an overall record of 8-11 and a 7-7 GLIAC mark. Their eight overall wins and seven conference wins were the most in school history. They made their third-straight trip to the conference tournament and fell in the quarterfinal round to Northwood.

NMU kicks off the 2021 season on Sunday, March 7 hosting GLIAC opponent Saginaw Valley at 1 p.m inside the Superior Dome.

