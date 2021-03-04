MSU Extension prepares for millage renewal attempt with informational meeting online

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State University Extension is seeking a millage renewal on the ballot in Alger County this May. Wednesday night members of the Extension hosted an informational meeting highlighting some of the research and programs they offer.

The renewal is not an increase of the point 25 mills. From a lengthy list of 4H programs to research in agriculture, health and nutrition and youth development, the extension works to improve community members lives through education.

“If they just went on the website and looked at a couple of things that they might be interested in or they’re concerned about or any one of those areas, chances are that we have an expert that can help them out and if we can’t we are professionals able to bring whatever resources that they feel their community needs that they’re not getting,” said Erin Carter, MSU Extension District 2 Director.

The millage renewal is on the ballot for Alger County on May 4.

