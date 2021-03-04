Mild & mostly sunny Thursday with a chance of flurries in the north belts

High pressure north of Lake Superior drives a northerly wind flow to the U.P., bringing lake effect clouds and light snow/flurries mainly to the north wind belts. Drier air works to keep the snow chances isolated in the north wind belts in the afternoon, resulting in a mostly sunny Upper Peninsula before the sunset.

Increasing cloudiness takes over late with a chance of flurries and light snow showers yet again, this time for the NW belts. The wind flow strengthens as the high pressure continues to build over the Northern Plains and Great Lakes region -- NW winds gusting over 20+mph makes for a breezy Friday. Expecting snow chances to dissipate and mostly sunny skies to take over Friday afternoon.

The warming trend begins this weekend with daytime highs in the upper 30s to the 40s.

On Sunday, an upper air disturbance brings the chance of a wintry mix over the U.P. overnight. Following its passage, the high pressure ridge continues building over the region, setting in motion an above seasonal temperature trend -- daytime highs in the 50s possible throughout the U.P. early next week.

On Wednesday, a frontal system arrives in the Upper Peninsula to bring widespread rain over the region.

---

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of light snow showers and flurries in the north wind belts, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

>Highs: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of morning flurries east, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon; breezy NW winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny

>Highs: 30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds late with a chance of rain; mild

>Highs: 40

Monday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain

>Highs: 50

