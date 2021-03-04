Advertisement

Michigan Legislature passes $4.2B in virus aid without deal

The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan during the winter.
The Capitol building in Lansing, Michigan during the winter.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -Michigan’s Legislature has approved a $4.2 billion coronavirus relief plan without a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Majority Republicans are pressing the Democratic governor to curtail her pandemic powers.

Democrats oppose the GOP’s decision to not allocate all federal aid immediately. It’s unclear if Whitmer will veto the entire package or sign some of it.

The legislation includes a provision linking $840 million in school funding to Whitmer ceding authority to prohibit in-person instruction or sports to local officials.

The governor is sure to veto that. But she could still bless some or all of $3 billion in spending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A collage of pictures sent to TV6 of non-edible food served to Michigan National Guard members...
Michigan National Guard, Rep. Bergman respond to reports of substandard food provided to troops during DC deployment
COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccination guidelines expanding March 8
Governor Whitmer addresses the public during a press conference on Tuesday.
UPDATE: Whitmer administration loosens COVID-19 restrictions
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Michigan bars could possibly sell liquor until 4 p.m.
Michigan bars could possibly stay open until 4 a.m.

Latest News

(MSU Extension Logo)
MSU Extension prepares for millage renewal attempt with informational meeting online
NMU offers virtual gender fair
NMU offers virtual gender fair
UP Energy task force discusses recommendation report on Upper Michigan energy needs
UP Energy task force discusses recommendation report on Upper Michigan energy needs
DNR suggest people remove bird feeders as black bears come out of hibernation
DNR suggest people remove bird feeders as black bears come out of hibernation