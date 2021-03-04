Michigan DNR to offer Becoming an Outdoors Woman live events on Instagram

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - From snowshoeing and fire starting to wilderness survival, turkey hunting and fly fishing, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Becoming an Outdoors Woman program is offering some great educational experiences over the next several weeks.

The DNR’s BOW program gives women, 18 and older, an opportunity to improve their outdoors skills in a relaxed, noncompetitive atmosphere.

Typically, a BOW winter weekend event is held in February and a summer session is staged in June. This year, the DNR was forced to cancel the February session given coronavirus restrictions. A decision on the summer program will be made in the weeks to come.

“With our winter program cancelled this year, some of our very talented, volunteer BOW instructors are teaming up to offer some tips and instruction for women hoping to learn more about a range of popular subjects,” said Michelle Zellar, BOW coordinator with the DNR. “We have an initial slate of these instructional sessions set up as Instagram live events during March and April, with additional sessions being discussed.”

The program’s workshops are taught by volunteers, many from the DNR, giving women from across the Midwest and elsewhere in the country, valuable opportunities to learn about and try outdoor recreation activities in a nurturing environment, thereby boosting their self-esteem, confidence and abilities.

Here is the schedule for the five upcoming Instagram live events:

5:00 p.m. eastern, Thursday, March 11 – Basic Snowshoeing with instructor Sandra Kivela. Learn the basics of snowshoeing, snowshoe selection, how to dress for snowshoeing and more.

5:00 p.m. eastern, Thursday, March 18 – Talking Turkey with instructor Jen Davis. Spring turkey hunting tactics will be explained, including scouting, calling, tools of the trade, turkey behavior and a little about field care and cooking.

5:30 p.m. eastern, Thursday, March 25 – Fly Fishing with instructor Nome Buckman. Discussions will include being prepared and choosing the right fly.

5:00 p.m. eastern, Thursday, April 1 – Wilderness Survival Pack Preparation with Instructor Tara Gluski. Always be prepared. Learn what to carry in your daypack when you venture into the woods.

5:00 p.m. eastern, Thursday, April 8 – The Basics of Fire Starting with instructor Dave Kalishek. Tips and techniques for building a fire while in the backcountry will be presented.

For the latest BOW news, sign-up to receive BOW email notifications, via the DNR’s BOW webpage at Michigan.gov/BOW. Registration for the program’s summer workshop typically opens in spring and fills up quickly. Email notifications are the best way to stay informed.

For news about the upcoming BOW Instagram events, follow the BOW program on the platform at Instagram.com/BOW_Michigan/. For outdoor tips, pics and BOW features past and present, follow the program on Facebook at Facebook.com/BecomingAnOutdoorsWomanMichigan.

