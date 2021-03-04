Advertisement

Michigan DNR: Listen for frogs, toads this spring

Tree frog on a leaf.
Tree frog on a leaf.(Dave Kenyon | Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - You can help track frog and toad population trends in Michigan by listening for their calls this spring.

Data is collected throughout the state, and anyone who is interested is welcome to participate. Frog and toad survey data collection takes place April through July, so now is the perfect time to plan your survey route and brush up on frog and toad calls, the DNR says.

Find the survey instructions and route description form, along with calls and other information, on the Frogs and Toads page.

Email DNR-FrogSurvey@Michigan.gov with your survey route or questions. New survey routes should be submitted by April for approval. Survey routes should include 10 different stops that will be surveyed three times during the survey period.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

