MDOT: Annual spring weight restrictions expand statewide Monday

State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.(WLUC/MDOT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are enacting additional annual spring weight restrictions to protect roads.

Effective 8:00 a.m. eastern Monday, March 8, weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunk line highways for the entire state of Michigan. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.

In the restricted areas, the following will apply:

  • On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.
  • On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements.
  • All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT’s website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under “Restrictions.” All-season routes are designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map, which is available online. You also may sign up to receive e-mail alerts.

Trucking companies located in New Jersey and Canada can obtain information by calling 517-373-6256.

