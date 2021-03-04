Marquette County Health Department provides update on COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC/MCHD) - On Tuesday, March 3, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated guidance for COVID-19 vaccination prioritization.

As of Monday, March 8, eligibility will be expanded to include residents ages 50 and older with medical conditions or disabilities, and family members/guardians who care for children with special health care needs. On Monday, March 22, eligibility will again expand to include all residents aged 50 and older.

Marquette County Health Department will begin accepting pre-registration for both of these groups on Friday, March 5 at 10:00 a.m. We are developing a new registration form which includes information about medical conditions. Those aged 50 and older or those caring for a child with special health care needs can pre-register using the link that will be posted on our website mqthealth.org Friday. Please fill out the form carefully as this will be the information we use to contact you.

If you need assistance pre-registering please call 906-475-7847 and one of our staff will assist you with the process. Phone lines are staffed 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. eastern, Monday through Friday.

Once vaccine allotment is determined, our staff will begin calling people from the pre-registration list to schedule their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine. These calls will take place on Monday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 9, for appointments next week.

If you are under 65 years old and you pre-registered previously through the Marquette County Health Department, you will need to pre-register again as described above. The previous form was for those aged 65+ and did not take into account pre-existing medical conditions.

If you need to cancel your appointment or have received your vaccine elsewhere and are preregistered please call 906-475-7847 with as much advanced notice as possible. This allows us to offer those appointments to others who need them.

