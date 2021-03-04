Local theatres rely on grant money to survive

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Live-performance venues across the country may be among the businesses that have felt the most impact from the pandemic. The Braumart Theatre in Iron Mountain has been closed for over 10 months now.

Friends of the Braumart Board member, Fay Mannon-Rahoi says since the board can’t host any events, it has decreased the theatre’s funds.

“That impacts our dollars coming in, it impacts our concession stands, and it impacts just the whole community,” she said. She says that’s why the board has applied for grants through the state, and even local foundations. “We have received the grants to allow us to buy camera, microphones, anything we would need for doing streaming in the future,” said Mannon-Rahoi. She says the theatre is also using virtual cinema...that allows patrons to rent movies and watch from home, but Mannon-Rahoi says she still thinks the industry will return. “We’re just in a lull, we’re going to be coming back and we’re going to be coming back bigger and better because were now going to be prepared to really offer more,” she explained.

Angie Dohl, the manager of the Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls says that’s why the board has been working on renovating the historic theatre. “We are in the process of replacing all of our riggings, our movie screen, and the infrastructure that holds lights and things like that behind the stage,” she said. She says because the theatre’s programming expenses are non-existent. Any money that comes in can be used for updates. To help with that, the nonprofit has been able to take advantage of nearly $7,000 dollars in grant money. “Whatever the piece is, on a very specific thing, refurbishing the sounds system is one from the local power company,” she said. Both theatres are always looking for donations during this time, as well as volunteers.

