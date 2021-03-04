Advertisement

LMAS counties moving forward in vaccine distribution

Anyone age 50 and up can register, regardless of whether they have health conditions or not.
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has already given over 5,000 vaccines(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - 5,000 vaccines have already been given at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital, CEO, Bob Crumbs, said; and that number is expected to grow slowly, but steadily, as vaccinations continue.

And LMAS District Health Department (LMASDHD) Public Information Officer, Kerry Ott, said the health department is moving forward using the state’s distribution prioritization guidance.

“The next step we’re really excited about because we have really exhausted our list for 65 plus for the 1B group in our counties.”

Now, vaccine distribution is expanding to Group C beginning Monday, March 8.

“Starting March 8, anybody over the age of 50 can get on those lists and get in line for a vaccination,” Ott said.

Meaning, anyone 50 and up can register, regardless of whether they have health conditions or not.

Monday’s group eligibility will also include family members and guardians who care for children with special health care needs.

However, although you may be eligible for the vaccine, not everyone will be able to sign up for an appointment on the first day you’re eligible - there will be wait lists.

And if you’re still worried about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Chief Nursing Officer, Scott Blixt, said side effects are normal.

“You want some type of reaction to the vaccine. It’s just your body responding and building immunity.”

for more information on vaccine registration in LMAS counties, visit the LMAS District Health Department website here.

