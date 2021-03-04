Advertisement

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge stays open all winter this year

Tucked away in the mountains of Copper Harbor is a fun-filled resort you might need to visit.
The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge is located right off 41, just before you get into Copper Harbor.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in nearly a decade the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge decided to stay open this winter.

The decision was in part due to some recent additions to the resort.

“Last fall we decided to get the cross country ski trails up and running,” said Mariah Summers, events department lead for the Mountain Lodge.

Summers said the original creator of the trails participated in bringing them back to life.

It only took a little bit of underbrush clearing, as Summers said many of the trails remained intact.

“We bought some grooming equipment, and watched some videos and DVDs, and taught ourselves how to groom,” said Summers. “We have about 10K of groomed cross country trails now.”

The scenic allure surely helps bring people out to the resort.

“That’s the main thing, it’s a gorgeous place,” said Snowshoer Paul Keats. Keats and his wife were exploring the trails, as it is Paul’s favorite place to go.

“It’s our first winter up here,” said Margret, Paul’s wife who was trying out the Altai Hok skis the lodge rents out.

The Hok skis are a hybrid between a snowshoe and a ski.

You don’t have to be a guest at the resort to use the trails, and if you are, snowshoes are free. Otherwise, rentals are $10 a person.

When winter ends the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge will still be keeping people busy with its golf course and cabins.

