Finlandia Football gets two Upper Peninsula Eight-Player standouts for next season

Ethan Lakosky, Fabian Chartier
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Ethan Lakosky (Munising, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University football team.  He is planning on majoring in Criminal Justice.

Lakosky had a strong senior year at Munising High School.  He caught 24 passes for 332 yards and six touchdowns.  Lakosky was team MVP, All-U.P. 8-Man first team and a participant in the U.P. All-Star game.  He helped the Mustangs go from 0-9 in 2019 to a winning season and qualifying for the 8-Man State Playoffs.

David Sartin - Finlandia Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Line Coach, Defensive Coordinator

“Ethan is tough, hard-nosed, U.P. football player who will bring that toughness to our program at Finlandia.  He is a game changing tight end who can stretch the field vertically and set the edge in the run game.”

Fabian Chartier (Powers, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University football team.  He is planning on majoring in Nursing.

Chartier had a solid senior year at North Central High School.  He was All-Great Lakes 8-Man Conference West first team, All-U.P. 8-Man Dream Team and a participant in the U.P. All-Star Game.  Chartier helped the Jets go 11-0 and win the 8-Man State Championship

.Joby Sullivan - Finlandia QB’s and WR’s coach, Offensive & Recruiting Coordinator

”Fabian brings the championship attitude along with his outstanding athleticism to the Finlandia football program.  We are extremely excited to bring in a U.P. player of his caliber to build a championship culture.  We are looking forward to great things from Fabian over the next four years.”

