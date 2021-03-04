DCH receives USDA loan

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After two years of hard work, DCH is receiving a loan that will allow the hospital to provide better care to patients. The hospital is proud to announce it’s received a $16.9 million loan from the USDA.

“It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work by everyone at our hospital at DCHS,” said Margaret Minerick, board chairwoman at DCH.

Half of the money will go towards refinancing debt and the rest will be distributed to other areas of the hospital.

“About $3.5 million allocated for upgrades to IT so our staff have better tools to work with,” said Brian Donahue, CFO at DCH.

The remaining money will go towards new medical equipment like a new CT scanner, MRI and a linear accelerator. This new equipment will allow DCH to offer top of the line care to patients.

“Previously we’ve had to send patients out elsewhere and they’ve had to travel two hours or more to get their treatment or even stay in hotels. But now we’ll have it available here at Dickinson so it will be a very exciting time for us,” said Maryam Hamidi, MD, a radiation oncologist at DCH.

DCH originally applied for the loan back in 2019 but was denied saying the hospital didn’t qualify. The hospital was given a list of things to work on including attracting more physicians and adding a pension.

“The board has been very supportive of the efforts that have been taking hold over the last 12 months and the financial stability that ensued over the last 12 months, given the challenges that were we are all faced with – COVID and other issues that are facing healthcare today. We did very well,” said Chuck Nelson, president and CEO of DCH.

DCH is proud of the work it’s put in to qualify for the loan and looks forward bettering the community by offering better care to the people.

