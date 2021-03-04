Advertisement

Calumet youth hockey tournament identified as possible ‘COVID-19 super-spreader event’

The event took place on Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 at the Calumet Colosseum in Calumet. Additional exposure sites may be announced.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A recent youth hockey tournament in Calumet has been identified as a possible COVID-19 super-spreader event, two U.P. health departments announced Thursday.

According to releases from the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) and Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD), through contact tracing, the health departments say the youth hockey tournament held at the Calumet Colosseum Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 has shown a link in COVID-19 cases. Multiple positive COVID-19 tests have been identified among players and spectators.

MCHD and WUPHD are working with the junior hockey program to identify the spectators and teams who attended the tournament. WUPHD says Houghton County cases are still being traced and additional facilities, such as restaurants and hotels, which could be added to the list of exposure sites.

The health departments say quarantine is recommended for all Marquette Junior Hockey players, coaches, family members, and other spectators attending the event for ten days starting Monday, March 1, until Thursday, March 11. All attendees should monitor for symptoms and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic. Those who remain well should consider COVID-19 testing to identify asymptomatic infection.

Although COVID-19 cases in the Upper Peninsula have declined, this serves as reminder that COVID-19 is still present in the community. Regardless of vaccination status MCHD and WUPHD encourage everyone to wear a mask, social distance, and wash hands regularly.

