Cafe Rosetta re-open is up to court

CALUMET Mich. (WLUC) - Cafe Rosetta in Calumet will not be opening this week.

This announcement comes after a court order closed the restaurant for defying state health law orders regarding COVID-19.

TV6 reached out to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Communication Director Jennifer Holton for comment on when the Cafe will be allowed to re-open.

She said the decision is ultimately up to Ingham County Court Judge Wanda Stokes.

But, before the decision is made, the restaurant must pass a state inspection.

“The inspection process is to ensure that they are in compliance with COVID-19 mitigation measures,” said Holton.

Holton said if Cafe Rosetta passes its inspection, the matter moves back to the courts to evaluate when it may re-open.

