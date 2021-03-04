Cafe Rosetta re-open is up to court
It’s up to the court to decide.
CALUMET Mich. (WLUC) - Cafe Rosetta in Calumet will not be opening this week.
This announcement comes after a court order closed the restaurant for defying state health law orders regarding COVID-19.
TV6 reached out to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Communication Director Jennifer Holton for comment on when the Cafe will be allowed to re-open.
She said the decision is ultimately up to Ingham County Court Judge Wanda Stokes.
But, before the decision is made, the restaurant must pass a state inspection.
“The inspection process is to ensure that they are in compliance with COVID-19 mitigation measures,” said Holton.
Holton said if Cafe Rosetta passes its inspection, the matter moves back to the courts to evaluate when it may re-open.
