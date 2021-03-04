A Bride’s Choice is set to host virtual bridal show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Big wedding celebrations may be postponed right now, but that doesn’t mean the planning is.

A Bride’s Choice is making sure couples preparing to walk down the aisle are still able to plan their weddings. ”We didn’t want this year to be any different because of all the restrictions. So, we decided to hop on the train of virtual events and create our own,” Jasmine Verbrigghe, store manager of A Bride’s Choice, said.

To do that, Verbrigghe said the bridal shop will be hosting the ‘Virtual Ultimate Bridal Event.’The online event will run on A Bride’s Choice website beginning Saturday March 6 through Wednesday March 10 with the help of Video by Ink & Opal Co. It will feature 10 vendors which can help be a part of your special day.”We have Red Barn Weddings, we have Ever After Decorating, the Delta Bistro, Richardson Jewelers, Final Touches Designs, Momma Russo’s, and Cost Cutters of Marquette.”Plus, there will be a fashion show.The events are free and registration is not needed, but Verbrigghe said those who do register are entered to win prizes like a thousand dollars to go towards your wedding dress, a $500 bridesmaid package, and gift certificates for mother’s gowns. “The additional prize is the opportunity to win one of two groomsmen packages. So, groomsmen can get some money off of some free tuxes also,” she said. Verbrigghe said if you don’t see a service you’re looking for, A Bride’s Choice can help put you in touch with those vendors.

A Bride’s Choice FB: https://www.facebook.com/abrideschoiceup/

Bridal Show Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/736570453716760/

A Bride’s Choice website: https://abrideschoiceup.com/?fbclid=IwAR07UsnK_BJPyNBAiuWNw0B8wjnam-XCz6vst4x4acRjhdEuMouk7flXZ78

Ink and Opal FB: https://www.facebook.com/inkandopalco

